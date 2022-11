Not Available

This classic show directed by Carl Perkins, the godfather of rock 'n' roll, with a superstar cast recorded at London's Limehouse Studios in 1985. Guitar, vocals - Carl Perkins, Eric Clapton, George Harrison / Drums, vocals - Ringo Starr / Bass - Greg Perkins, John David / Double Bass - Lee Rocker / Drums - Dave Charles, Slim Jim Ghost / Guitar - Earl Slick, Mickey Gee / Guitar, Vocal, Producer [Music], Directed by - Dave Edmunds / Piano - Gearing Watkins / Singing - Rosanne Cash