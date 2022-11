Not Available

Rudolf Bibl conducts the Symphony Orchestra Burgenland in this 1998 Sea Festival Mörbisch production of Carl Zeller's popular operetta about the romantic complications between a Tyrolean bird seller and a local postmistress at the royal court. In addition to the complete operetta, staged outside with a magnificent ocean backdrop, the program takes viewers on a journey through the festival city Mörbisch, known as the "Austrian Mecca of Operetta."