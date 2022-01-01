Carla Bruni A l'Olympia: Bruno Coquatrix

Not Available

Tracklist: Recorded on March 11th 2014 at the Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, Paris 01. Déranger les pierres 02. L'amoureuse 03. Le plus beau du quartier 04. Tout le monde 05. Little French song 06. Dolce Francia 07. On serait seuls au monde 08. J'arrive à toi 09. Si la photo est bonne 10. All the Best 11. Tu es ma came 12. Salut marin 13. Darling 14. Raphael 15. Pas une dame 16. Chez Keith et Anita 17. Mon Raymond 18. Le temps perdu 19. Quelqu'un m'a dit 20. Prière 21. La dernière minute