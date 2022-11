Not Available

Carlão is a prejudiced man who works in a car dealership with Cadinho, Zeca and Antunes. In conversations between them, Carlão always boasts of being the greatest soccer and mechanics savvy, all amidst macho and homophobic jokes. When Evaristo is the target of such verbal assaults, he pursues him and locks him in a magic locker. From there comes Carlinhos, a homosexual alter ego that takes over Carlão's body when night comes.