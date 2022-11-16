Carlos Almaraz: Playing With Fire

Not Available

This is the intimate untold story of the legendary painter, Carlos Almaraz. It chronicles the life of an extraordinary artist and his impact on the Chicano Art Movement; the challenges, the demons, the struggles, the travels, the explorations through sexuality and art movements around the globe. A new and essential perspective shares the artist's full dimensionality in his unique and often humorous voice. It offers a complete view of the complex man, artist, activist, husband, and father. Offering an intimate portrait of a precocious East Los Angeles youth, struggling New York artist, spiritual seeker, intellectual, cultural worker, activist, charismatic leader of the Chicano Art Movement, comrade to Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers Union and an artist pursuing his dreams. It also shines a light upon the insidious dimensions of the AIDS epidemic during the 80's.