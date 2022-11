Not Available

Brazilian concert guitarist Carlos Barbosa-Lima plays his favorite composers' solo works in a memorable evening of music running the gamut from Claude Debussy to W.C. Handy. Selections include "Odeon" by Ernesto Nazareth; "I Got Rhythm" by George Gershwin; "Las Abejas" by Augustin Barrios; "Adios" by Enric Madriguera; "Sambolero" by Luiz Bonfa; "Two Ladies: One Old, One New" by Bobby Scott; and "Sons de Carrilhoes" by Joao Pernambuco.