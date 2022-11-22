Carlos Castaneda: Enigma of a Sorcerer

Not Available

A best-selling author for 30 years, Carlos Castaneda inspired millions to break free from social dogma, fueling controversy over his work's authenticity and assertions of perceiving non-ordinary reality. Genius, guru, cult leader or fraud? No one really knows. Over three years in the making, this shocking expose explores Castaneda's mythic impact and controversial teachings. Candid interviews backed with dazzling experimental footage offer and intense visual and intellectual experience.