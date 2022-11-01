Not Available

Carlos Mencia: Performance Enhanced

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A black president. Gays in the military. Women who like jerks. Carlos Mencia has something to say about it all in his new stand-up special, Performance Enhanced, held in front of a packed house at a Hard Rock Hotel theatre in Florida. Watch as he talks about his trip to Iraq, his real feelings on the N-word, and just about everything else that pops into his head. With his trademark frenzied performance style, you have our word that this is 100% Carlos---just slightly enhanced for your entertainment.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images