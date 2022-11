Not Available

Carlos Reichenbach talks to Eugenio Puppo about some of his shorts films "Esta Rua Tão Augusta", "Sangue Corsário" e "M da Minha Mão" and specially the film "Lilian M: Relatório Confidencial". Explaining production details and revealing internal informations the film is a reconstitution about Reichenbach's works whitin turmoil moments of the country and his own career.