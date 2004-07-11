Carlos Santana - Presents Blues at Montreux

2004

July 12, 2004 was a very special night at the Montreux Festival for any blues fan. With Carlos Santana as musical director (and special guest guitarist), three musical legends took to the stage; each one delivering a full concert set packed with some of the finest blues guitar playing you'll ever hear. Bobby Parker, Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown and Buddy Guy are all headline acts in their own right so it was a real coup to get them on one line-up. Throw in the guest appearances by Carlos Santana and Chic maestro Nile Rodgers and blues heaven is complete!