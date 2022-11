Not Available

This romantic comedy is about a Harlem Rapper from named 'Carlovy Musicc' who likes a Woman named 'Apollonia' who doesn't like him, with a Woman best friend named 'Ashanti' who likes him but he doesn't like her. Will he get the girl of his dreams? A Romantic Comedy Starring Carlovy Musicc, TheNativeAmbition and Danielle Louis. Fun, Romantic, Drama, Action with a lot of guest appearances.