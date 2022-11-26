Not Available

DISCOVER THE SECRETS This fully-narrated DVD takes you on an expedition into one of the most inspiring caverns in the world. Enjoy Carlsbad’s magical beauty with outstanding cinematography of all the major features. Park rangers explain fascinating facts about the cavern, including the evening bat flight. THE CARLSBAD CAVERNS EXPERIENCE From detailed close-ups. to spectacular overviews, see King’s Palace, Queen’s Chamber, Papoose Room, Green Lake Room, the Big Room and more. Learn of Carlsbad’s early explorers, like Jim White, with fascinating old-time footage and historical photographs. As an added bonus, take a whirlwind tour of nearby Guadalupe Mountains National Park, plus more special features.