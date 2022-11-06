Carly Simon A Moonlight Serenade On The Queen Mary 2

Not Available

Carly Simon goes posh performing for a black-tie crowd in the elegant A Moonlight Serenade on the Queen Mary 2. After a husky reading of Big Band standard "Moonlight Serenade," Simon keeps the couples swaying with "I've Got You Under My Skin" and "Where or When," before turning to more familiar ground on her own pop hits "Jesse" and "Coming Around Again." An easygoing "Moonglow" and warmly stylish "The More I See You" are followed by more from Simon's pen, including a crisp "You Belong to Me" and witty "You're So Vain." A very special feature is an entire, informal set (away from crowds) of several of Simon's most beloved, acoustic classics, among them "Anticipation," "No Secrets," and "Boys in the Trees." Just so no one feels as if these performances could have been taped anywhere, Simon leads the viewer on a tour of the ship's kitchen (be prepared to get hungry) and has a conversation with the QM's mirthful captain