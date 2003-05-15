In director Vicente Aranda's adaptation of the classic opera, a French writer documents the seductive power of the beautiful Gypsy Carmen (Paz Vega), who turns her charms on a young soldier (Leonardo Sbaraglia), awakening his passions but ultimately leading to tragedy. Jose becomes obsessed with Carmen and finds himself unable to control his jealousy, which forces him to make a deadly decision in this fiery story of love and betrayal.
Paz Vega
Carmen
Leonardo Sbaraglia
Jose
Antonio Dechent
Tuerto
Joan Crosas
Dancaire
Jay Benedict
Prospero
Joe Mackay
Teniente
