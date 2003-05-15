2003

Carmen

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 15th, 2003

Studio

Alythia Limited

In director Vicente Aranda's adaptation of the classic opera, a French writer documents the seductive power of the beautiful Gypsy Carmen (Paz Vega), who turns her charms on a young soldier (Leonardo Sbaraglia), awakening his passions but ultimately leading to tragedy. Jose becomes obsessed with Carmen and finds himself unable to control his jealousy, which forces him to make a deadly decision in this fiery story of love and betrayal.

Cast

Paz VegaCarmen
Leonardo SbaragliaJose
Antonio DechentTuerto
Joan CrosasDancaire
Jay BenedictProspero
Joe MackayTeniente

