Not Available

Developed by Carmen Electra with top choreographers and fitness professionals, Volume 1 in the Aerobic Striptease series introduces you to the striptease basics. Carmen uses the most popular techniques from fitness and dance to create a low-impact workout that conditions and strengthens the body with movies specifically chosen to tone hips, thighs, buns and abs. Aerobic Striptease helps you look good, feel great, and spice up your personal life.