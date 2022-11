Not Available

Silken-voiced Carmen McRae takes command of the stage in this Montreal concert that has her wowing the crowd with songs she's made her own. This captivating performance includes "What Can I Say," "Old Devil Moon," "Straight, No Chaser," "I Only Have Eyes for You," "Getting Some Fun Out of Life," "Time After Time," "Ugly Beauty," "Streets of Dreams," "Round Midnight," "But Not for Me," "Inside a Silent Fear," "Upside Down" and more.