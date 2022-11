Not Available

Bizet's masterful opera "Carmen" gets the illustrious treatment it so richly deserves in the talented hands of conductor Giorgio Croci, leading the acclaimed Stagione d'Opera Orchestra, backed here by the Honved-Ensemble Budapest chorus, MHS Rosenthal Eisenstadt Ballet and Flamenco Tanztheater Barcelona. Malgorzata Walewska takes the role of Carmen, with Mario Malagnini as Don Jose and Boaz Senator as Escamillo in this moving 1998 performance.