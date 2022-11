Not Available

Mac, a grief stricken miner, wakes to find himself injured on the desolate planet Carmentis. At odds with his own emotions and EVE, the AI that controls his space suit, he struggles to reach both physical and mental safety. Exacerbating the situation is an oncoming eclipse that threatens Mac’s life with freezing temperatures. Mac’s journey pushes him through a tough physical and emotional journey as he is forced to confront and overcome his personal grief in order to survive.