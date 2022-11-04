Not Available

Millie Jackson, a nerdish introverted virgin, shares an old crumbling mansion with fellow uni student Sara. Sara's friend Britt, desperate to move in, hatches a cruel and cunning plot to push Millie out. Party drugged, Millie is seduced by Sara's boyfriend Nathan, to awake, naked and confused, with no memory of the night before. Deep in denial, Millie is confronted by startling images of her night of passion, filmed and mailed through the internet. Distraught, confused and plagued by conflicting emotions, Millie seeks help from her family psychiatrist Dr Charles Webster. During hypnosis, Dr Webster unwittingly awakes Millie's repressed alter ego, unleashing the wild, sexy Carmilla Hyde.