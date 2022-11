Not Available

Swedish death-metal overlords Carnal Forge unleash their fast and furious sound in this hell-raising set recorded live at the Krzemionki Studio in Poland. The collection also includes bootleg tracks from concerts in Tokyo and New York. The song list includes "Divine Killing Machine," "Too Much Hell Ain't Enough," "I Smell Like Death," "Hand of Doom," "Who's Gonna Burn," "Baptized in Fire," "Diving Killing Breed" and more.