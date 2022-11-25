Carnival In Venice

Not Available

Italy's newest and most spectacular festival lures party-goers from every continent who discard their inhibitions and don exotic disguises for a week of pleasure and sex. Jean-Daniel Cadinot descends with his cameras for the first time. His lens captures the initiation of an inexperienced youth into the sensuous and decadent world of Venetian nobility as it feasts upon the willing bodies of the young and beautiful. Virtually non-stop sex is masterfully intertwined with the touching story of a young man breaking away.