1962

Carnival of Souls

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 25th, 1962

Studio

Harcourt Productions

Herk Harvey’s macabre masterpiece gained a cult following through late night television and has been bootlegged for years. Made by industrial filmmakers on a modest budget, Carnival of Souls was intended to have the “look of a Bergman” and “feel of a Cocteau,” and succeeds with its strikingly used locations and spooky organ score. Mary Henry (Candace Hilligoss) survives a drag race in a rural Kansas town, then takes a job as a church organist in Salt Lake City. En route, she becomes haunted by a bizarre apparition that compels her to an abandoned lakeside pavilion.

Cast

Candace HilligossMary Henry
Frances FeistMrs. Thomas, Landlady
Sidney BergerJohn Linden
Art EllisonMinister
Stan LevittDr. Samuels
Tom McGinnisOrgan Factory Boss

