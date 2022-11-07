Not Available

Filmed across the eastern half of North America in the 1970's, CARNIVALS is an homage to Speedy, Yak-Yak, Obie, Lobster Boy, and all the other carnies who lived and worked on Amusements of America. Theirs was a world within a world, traveling through the chaos of post-Viet Nam America as a community of freaks, strippers, clowns and bosses. To them, there world was sane; it was the rest of America that was crazy. In an era when Viet Nam madness was still tearing at the country the carnival was their refuge, their home.