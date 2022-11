Not Available

Bharathan (Mammootty) and his friends (Mala Aravindan, Siddique and Bobby Kottarakkara) earn money by gambling in the streets. But Bharathan is forced to close down his business when a carnival is organised in the village. Bharathan manages to get a job in the carnival company and soon becomes the most trusted person of its owner Chandrappan, who is fondly called as Bhai. James, another worker at the company is envious about the growth of Bharathan.