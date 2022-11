Not Available

A gastronomical, phantasmagorical nightmare from another time about a little-known condition brought on by carnivorous gorging and excess. This ghastly phenomenon sweeps a restaurant during a gargantuan meat-eating feast attended by all those important, resulting in a bout of explosive indigestion. Like a cut-and-paste cautionary tale, "Carnivore Reflux" is the original ode to overeating.