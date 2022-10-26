Not Available

Carny

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When a traveling carnival comes to a rural Nebraska town, the caged attraction everyone is talking about is the alleged Jersey Devil. When the beast escapes, tearing the citizens to shreds, local sheriff Sam Atlas steps up to form a tracking team. But the carnivorous fugitive is only one of Sam’s problems. The local pastor, enraged by the death of his son at the hands of the beast, has plans for igniting his own brand of hellfire and revenge.

Cast

Lou Diamond PhillipsSheriff Atlas
A.C. PetersonCap (as A.C. Peterson)
Vlasta VránaOwen
Felicia ShulmanEstelle

