Caro Emerald: In Concert

Not Available

Dutch singer Caro Emerald burst into the limelight in 2010 when her debut album “Deleted Scenes From The Cutting Room Floor” went straight to the No.1 spot in her native Holland. Later in the year it was released across Europe to universal acclaim and huge commercial success. Her second album “The Shocking Miss Emerald”, released in the spring of 2013, was a No.1 album in the UK and Holland and continues to be a top chart title in many territories. This performance was filmed at the BBC Radio Theatre for BBC’s “In Concert” series earlier this year, with a 60 minute version being broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and on digital TV. The show features a mix of tracks from both her studio albums, including all her hits, and with a cover version of the Noel Coward song “Mad About The Boy”. Caro Emerald is a wonderful live performer with a fantastic voice and an engaging personality and this concert captures her at her best.