Caro Emerald: Live In Concert

Not Available

Caro Emerald and the Grandmono Orchestra turned the Heineken Music Hall into their own personal ballroom for three fantastic nights in December, 2010. It's the perfect ambiance to enjoy all of the hits from her unprecedented cinematic debut album "Deleted Scenes From The Cutting Room Floor" live. With an orchestra dressed to kill, as usual, a large string- and hornsection, a handsome vaudevillian MC and a venue packed from pilar to post, you'll hear the amazing Ms. Emerald deliver all the hits and favourites including "Back It Up", "A Night Like This", "That Man" and an amazing rendition of "Stuck". It also features the previously unreleased "Close To You" and "Two Hearts", both available here for the first time anywhere.