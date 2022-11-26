Not Available

Carol + 2 was the title of the second of a multi-year series of television variety specials starring Carol Burnett which aired on the CBS Television network in the United States between 1962 and 1989. The first special was produced in 1962, featuring Burnett and Julie Andrews. Carol + 2 premiered on March 22, 1966, with Carol joined by actor Zero Mostel and the legendary Lucille Ball. The program was such a critical and ratings success that CBS rebroadcast it on January 15, 1967.