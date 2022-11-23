Carol Channing and Pearl Bailey: On Broadway

Not Available

"On Broadway", featured Carol Channing and Pearl Bailey both red hot after their respective runs in the smash hit Hello Dolly! on Broadway. The special was filmed on the stage of the Wintergarden Theater in New York and originally aired on ABC in 1969. Together the theatrical legends playfully perform some of their most popular hits, including A Little Girl from Little Rock, Little Green Apples, If They Could See Me Now, and Won't You Come Home. Next they perform an assortment of familiar show tunes including hits from Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, Hello, Dolly!, and Fiddler on the Roof. On Broadway is an entertaining step back in time.