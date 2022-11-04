Carola: Gospel Concert

Not Available

Carola did a gospel tour in 1994 following the release of her award winning gospel album My tribute in 1993. Now the concert is finally available on DVD. Twelve songs including classics like Oh, happy day and songs from her album like Save the children but also Främling, Mitt i ett äventyr and Fångad av en stormvind are included in a medley. Obviously all three get a nice gospel frosting. Here's Anybody here. There's no doubt gospel where this girl puts her heart to and belts the songs out like there's no tomorrow.