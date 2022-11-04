Not Available

Carole King: In Concert captures the vivid energy of this talented musician's live shows - bringing her words and music to life in a selection of hits from and exceptional career. The fruits of this unparalleled career have been the most extraordinary catalogue of songs that any one writer has ever assembled and a sublime and energetic skill as a performer. Taped live at Hartford's Bushnell Hall during Carole's Colour Of Your Dreams tour, this video captures the vigor, intensity and personality of a Carole King concert with both musical and emotional high fidelity. For those who have seen her live, this video will be a perfect memento. Those who have not, will greatly enjoy sharing the experience now.