Filmed in California in 2005, this performance features multiple Grammy winner Carole King performing some of her greatest hits from five decades of singing and songwriting. Songs include "I Feel the Earth Move," "Where You Lead, I Will Follow," "It's Too Late," "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely," "Song of Long Ago," "Up on the Roof" and many more. Interviews and a behind-the-scenes tour give viewers an intimate look at the enduring artist.