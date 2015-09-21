Caroline And The Magic Potion

2015

Caroline dreams of a life filled with adventure. Then one day, while living with her healer Granny and troublesome cat Mus, Caroline gets her chance. While looking through her granny's healing potions, Caroline stumbles across a magic formula that will make her fly. Jumping with excitement, Caroline turns an ordinary umbrella into her own personal flying broomstick. But magic isn't always used for good and when the evil leader of a manufacturing company finds out about the magic potion, she kidnaps Caroline's Granny in order to steal the recipe. When Caroline finds out, she jumps into action and starts off on the adventure of her lifetime to rescue her Granny.