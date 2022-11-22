Caroline Pearce - Total Body Sculpt

Not Available

TOTAL BODY SCULPT gives you a dedicated workout for each of the 3 main areas of your body to individually tighten and firm your arms and shoulders, legs and bum and your midsection, giving you a slender and toned physique. Former International Athlete & Gladiator, Caroline Pearce has specifically choreographed these 3 x 20 minute or less circuits to blast those stubborn and hard to transform areas. If you want chiselled arms, a flat tummy, great legs and a pert bottom then these targeted workouts are for you.