Caroline Rhea And Friends

Caroline Rhea's roots as a Stand-up Comedian have taken her from Sit-Coms (Sabrina The Teenage Witch) to hosting talk shows and in this instalment as a Stand-up Comedian and host, Caroline presents the best of her funniest friends. From Ryan Hamilton who won best new artist at the Montreal Comedy Festival to Page Hurwitz who's Logo perfomances are classic, to seasoned veterans like Liam McEneaney who has been headling the country to Costaki Economopoulos who has been a long time Stand-up comedian and writer and who just happens to be the Father of Caroline's child.