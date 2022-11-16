Not Available

Carolyn and Me: Part Two

    David and Carolyn Brooks and friends. Walking in woods, at picnic, in VW bus, etc. "Was going to tape Carolyn and my first conversation in about 5 months of no contact. Show true love (whatever that is). Couldn't do it. Chickened out. Didn't want to get something between us. (Carolyn, what's come between us?). Film sequence, love: single frame printing, break colors into basic three (in the order of red, green, blue) and A/B roll to create 'well-known symetry' and to lighten frame (AB brightens, bi-pack darkens) / Binarius is the devil / ah, love / one flesh / let no man put asunder." - David Brooks

