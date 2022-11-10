1963

Carom Shots

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Paul Martin is the subservient brown-nosing youngster who needs quick advancement up the hierarchy to pay for the modern lifestyle he is buying on credit. Seeing that marrying his immediate superior's daughter will not get him the results he wants, he begins plotting the demise of the head of the company. The company itself specializes in holiday travel and unscrupulously brutalizes its customers for maximum profit, spending more thought on publicity gimmicks than customer service...

Cast

Jean-Claude BrialyPaul Martin
Michel SerraultLe commissaire Baudu
Sophie DaumierSolange
Alain DelonM. Lambert
Louis de FunèsNorbert Charolais

