Hunting, a vicious merry go round, a carousel for savage adults against wildlife. Avoid the circular logic of thinking about hunting in a roundabout way. Hunting must be stopped now, discursive roundabouts about the possibility of regulating it are circumlocutory escape routes! In this video, you hear ouzels singing in a cellar, deprived of sunlight, exploited and commodified, sold as call birds. Ouzels are highly sought for their wondrous vocalization. In turn, as in a death carousel, they are then used for attracting other birds that will be killed by legalized exterminators, otherwise called hunters.