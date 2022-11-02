Carpe Diem

Not Available

Get ready to travel the country with Innervision Industries as they rewrite the rules of ATV videos. Go behind the scenes of what is quickly becoming a mainstream sport. Follow the fastest quad racers, such as John Natalie and Tim Farr as they battle it out on the GNC MX national series. Check out future stars such as Pat Brown and Jeremy Lawson as they push themselves to the limit with the ultimate goal of becoming the next national champion. Be the first to witness Klint Anderson bust a 160 foot jump on his 250R, take a ride through downtown Indianapolis with Brock Lyons on his Z-50, get up close and personal with some New Jersey cops and learn just what makes these athletes tick in this killer quad video.