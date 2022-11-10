Not Available

Carrero, o Áspero Amável

    The award-winning Pernambuco writer Raimundo Carrero - author of more than two dozen novels, some translated abroad - talks about his literary career, his method of creation, his experience as a theater and film actor, as well as his work as a playwright and screenwriter . In testimonies, before and after a neurological accident, Carrero reports what is essential in his work and reiterates that literature is the trade that makes him live. seventy lives written seventy times CARRERO.

