Carrie: The Musical is a musical with a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and music by Michael Gore. Carrie is seen as a reversal of the famous story Cinderella. Adapted from Stephen King's novel Carrie, it focuses on an awkward teenage girl with telekinetic powers whose lonely life is dominated by an oppressive religious fanatic mother. When she's humiliated by her peers at the high school prom, she wreaks havoc on everyone and everything in her path.