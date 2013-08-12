Carrie Underwood: The Blown Away Tour: Live

2013

Pollstar's Top Female Country Touring Artist of 2012, six-time Grammy-winner Carrie Underwood brings her sold-out Blown Away Tour to DVD. Filmed in concert this past March, The Blown Away Tour: Live features nearly 100 minutes of performance footage, including a dozen of Carrie's #1 singles, with such favorites as 'Before He Cheats,' 'Jesus, Take the Wheel,' 'Two Black Cadillacs,' and the album title track that inspired her tour name, 'Blown Away.' The live concert was directed by Christian Lamb and produced' by Domenic Potter.