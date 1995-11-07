1995

Carrington

  • History
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 7th, 1995

Studio

European Co-production Fund

The story of the relationship between painter Dora Carrington and author Lytton Strachey in a World War One England of cottages and countryside. Although platonic due to Strachey's homosexuality, the relationship was nevertheless a deep and complicated one. When Carrington did develop a more physical relationship with soldier Ralph Partridge, Strachey was able to welcome him as a friend, although Partridge remained somewhat uneasy, not so much with Strachey's lifestyle and sexual orientation as with the fact that he was a conscientious objector.

Cast

Emma ThompsonDora Carrington
Jonathan PryceLytton Strachey
Penelope WiltonLady Ottoline Morrell
Steven WaddingtonRalph Partridge
Janet McTeerVanessa Bell
Samuel WestGerald Brenan

