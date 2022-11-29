Carroll Shelby: The Man & His Cars

Not Available

This film delivers the remarkable and engaging profile of the 1959 Le Mans winner who became famous for the AC Cobra and his involvement with the Ford GT40 development programme. It traces Carroll Shelby’s career from driver to creator, featuring views from the influential men that worked and raced alongside him. The story is relayed by Shelby himself along with Phil Hill, Roy Salvadori, Dan Gurney, Bob Bondurant and others, whilst excellent archive footage, ranging from Nassau 1955 to Le Mans 1969, brings to life a fascinating chapter in motor racing history.