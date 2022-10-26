Carry On Cleo

Two Britons are captured and enslaved by invading Romans and taken to Rome. Hengist Pod creates useless inventions, while Horsa is a brave and cunning fighter. One of their first encounters in Rome leaves Hengist being mistaken for a fighter, and gets drafted into the Royal Guard to protect Cleopatra. Cleo doesn't want him around and plots for his sudden demise...
|Kenneth Williams
|Caeser
|Jim Dale
|Horsa
|Amanda Barrie
|Cleopatra
|Joan Sims
|Calpurnia
|Kenneth Connor
|Hengist Pod
|Charles Hawtrey
|Seneca
