1964

Carry On Cleo

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 7th, 1964

Studio

Anglo-Amalgamated Film Distributors

Two Britons are captured and enslaved by invading Romans and taken to Rome. Hengist Pod creates useless inventions, while Horsa is a brave and cunning fighter. One of their first encounters in Rome leaves Hengist being mistaken for a fighter, and gets drafted into the Royal Guard to protect Cleopatra. Cleo doesn't want him around and plots for his sudden demise...

Cast

Kenneth WilliamsCaeser
Jim DaleHorsa
Amanda BarrieCleopatra
Joan SimsCalpurnia
Kenneth ConnorHengist Pod
Charles HawtreySeneca

Images