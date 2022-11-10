1961

Carry On Constable

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 22nd, 1961

Studio

Peter Rogers Productions

With a flu epidemic running rife, three new bumbling recruits are assigned to Inspector Mills police station. With help from Special Constable Gorse, they manage to totally wreck the operations of the police force and let plenty of criminals get away, even before they arrive at the station. They all have to prove themselves or else they'll be out of a job and Sergeant Wilkins will be transferred. Sub-plots include romances between Wilkins and Moon, Constable and Passworthy.

Cast

Charles HawtreyS.P.C. Timothy Gorse
Sid JamesSergeant Frank Wilkins
Kenneth WilliamsP.C. Stanley Benson
Leslie PhillipsP.C. Tom Potter
Joan SimsW.P.C. Gloria Passworthy
Hattie JacquesSergeant Laura Moon

