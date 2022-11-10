Carry On Cowboy

Stodge City is in the grip of the Rumpo Kid and his gang. Mistaken identity again takes a hand as a "sanitary engineer" (plumber) by the name of Marshal P. Knutt is mistaken for a law marshal! Being the conscientious sort, Marshal tries to help the town get rid of Rumpo, and a showdown is inevitable. Marshal has two aids - revenge-seeking Annie Oakley and his sanitary expertise
|Jim Dale
|Marshal P. Knutt
|Angela Douglas
|Annie Oakley
|Kenneth Williams
|Judge Burke
|Charles Hawtrey
|Chief Big Heap
|Joan Sims
|Belle Armitage
|Bernard Bresslaw
|Little Heap
