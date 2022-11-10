1966

Carry On Cowboy

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1966

Studio

Peter Rogers Productions

Stodge City is in the grip of the Rumpo Kid and his gang. Mistaken identity again takes a hand as a "sanitary engineer" (plumber) by the name of Marshal P. Knutt is mistaken for a law marshal! Being the conscientious sort, Marshal tries to help the town get rid of Rumpo, and a showdown is inevitable. Marshal has two aids - revenge-seeking Annie Oakley and his sanitary expertise

Cast

Jim DaleMarshal P. Knutt
Angela DouglasAnnie Oakley
Kenneth WilliamsJudge Burke
Charles HawtreyChief Big Heap
Joan SimsBelle Armitage
Bernard BresslawLittle Heap

View Full Cast >

Images