1966

Carry On Don't Lose Your Head

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 9th, 1966

Studio

The Rank Organisation

The time of the French revolution, and Citizen Robespierre is beheading the French aristocracy. When word gets to England, two noblemen, Sir Rodney Ffing and Lord Darcy take it upon themselves to aid their French counterparts. Sir Rodney is a master of disguise, and becomes "the black fingernail", scourge of Camembert and Bidet, leaders of the French secret police...

Cast

Jim DaleLord Darcy Pue
Dany RobinJacqueline
Kenneth WilliamsCitoyen Camembert
Charles HawtreyDuc de Pomfrit
Joan SimsDésirée Dubarry
Peter GilmoreCitizen Robespierre

View Full Cast >

Images