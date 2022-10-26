Carry On Don't Lose Your Head

The time of the French revolution, and Citizen Robespierre is beheading the French aristocracy. When word gets to England, two noblemen, Sir Rodney Ffing and Lord Darcy take it upon themselves to aid their French counterparts. Sir Rodney is a master of disguise, and becomes "the black fingernail", scourge of Camembert and Bidet, leaders of the French secret police...
|Jim Dale
|Lord Darcy Pue
|Dany Robin
|Jacqueline
|Kenneth Williams
|Citoyen Camembert
|Charles Hawtrey
|Duc de Pomfrit
|Joan Sims
|Désirée Dubarry
|Peter Gilmore
|Citizen Robespierre
