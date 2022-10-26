1970

Carry On Henry

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1970

Studio

The Rank Organisation

Henry VIII has just married Marie of Normandy, and is eager to consummate their marriage. Unfortunately for Henry, she is always eating garlic, and refuses to stop. Deciding to get rid of her in his usual manner, Henry has to find some way of doing it without provoking war with Marie's cousin, the King of France. Perhaps if she had an affair...

Cast

Sid JamesKing Henry VIII
Kenneth WilliamsThomas Cromwell
Charles HawtreySir Roger de Lodgerley
Joan SimsQueen Marie
Terry ScottCardinal Wolsey
Barbara WindsorBettina

Images