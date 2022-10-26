Carry On Henry

Henry VIII has just married Marie of Normandy, and is eager to consummate their marriage. Unfortunately for Henry, she is always eating garlic, and refuses to stop. Deciding to get rid of her in his usual manner, Henry has to find some way of doing it without provoking war with Marie's cousin, the King of France. Perhaps if she had an affair...
|Sid James
|King Henry VIII
|Kenneth Williams
|Thomas Cromwell
|Charles Hawtrey
|Sir Roger de Lodgerley
|Joan Sims
|Queen Marie
|Terry Scott
|Cardinal Wolsey
|Barbara Windsor
|Bettina
